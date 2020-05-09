UW-Madison graduates attend first-ever virtual graduation Saturday

It's a big day for graduating UW-Madison students as they attend the first ever virtual graduation in the university's history.

The virtual commencement starts at noon on Saturday, May 9 and can be watched live here. NBC15 News will also be streaming it here and on the NBC15 Facebook page.

The UW Systems Board decided that graduates deserved a version of their commencement, albeit virtually, as the 'Safer at Home' order restricts large public gatherings across the state.

The following events will happen during Saturday's virtual graduation, according to the university:

Chancellor Rebecca Blank will also offer her words of wisdom to the class of 2020, a charge that is sure to get students and parents in a celebratory mood.

Speeches from the senior class president and vice president

The senior class president Lauren Sorensen and vice president Alyssa Birkeland will share perspectives of their time at UW–Madison. Much like other students, the two have now faced unique challenges due to the pandemic and are also planning to tune in from home, and connect with family and friends virtually. As fellow students, their speeches will undoubtedly showcase similarities with the thousands of Badgers who are in the same situation.

Musical performances

There will be a special guest performance featured in the online commencement, which will definitely get you off your couch and on your feet. These performers are well-loved on campus and have some serious talent, but we’ll save that for your viewing pleasure.

Jump Around from home

No UW commencement would be complete without a third quarter Jump Around. Thankfully, with the help of House of Pain, Badgers from all over the world will be able to take part in one of the university’s most cherished traditions.

One Badger Nation

Content highlighting the UW student experience will give graduates the chance to reflect on their favorite memories of campus. Whether it’s days at the Terrace or lounging on Bascom Hill, these bittersweet features will allow students to reminisce on all the times they’ve had together.

Conferral of degrees and tassel turns

Deans from each school and college will confer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to candidates, marking their transition from students to alumni. And of course, tassels will be turned! Though students won’t be physically next to others in doing so, they should know that someone — somewhere — is turning their tassel with them.

The virtual commencement videos will be released at www.wisc.edu/commencement on Saturday, at noon. But grads can take part in their own celebration whenever they’d like from wherever they are! The ceremony video will remain on the site for days to come, so plan a time that works best for you and your Badger entourage. UW will be sharing updates throughout the day on their social media accounts, and anyone can join in on all the Badger grad fun. Also, also many schools and colleges will be having their own virtual ceremonies.

If you’re celebrating this weekend, be sure to also mark off these items on the grad checklist and share your festivities with us using #UWGrad. To all UW graduates, congrats and On, Wisconsin!

