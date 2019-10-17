UW-Madison is 1 of 8 institutions named a platinum-level Bicycle Friendly University

UW-Madison received the highest honor by the League of American Bicyclists after it was named a platinum-level Bicycle Friendly University.

School officials announced the honor on Thursday.

The Bicycle Friendly University program includes 208 colleges and universities and is part of the league's Bicycle Friendly America program. The program also awards communities and businesses.

The league chooses campuses based on a comfortable and safe bike network, bike parking, bike education programs, and a supportive police force.

UW-Madison's status was upgraded to platinum by the following amenities and improvements:





Elm Street Bike Shelter: The soon-to-be-open enclosed bicycle shelter near the Lakeshore residence halls will feature 48 stalls of high-density bike racks, a fix-it station, and free access to those with a Wiscard.



Lakeshore Path at Limnology route study: A study was commissioned to identify safe route alternatives that connect the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path to Park Street at the Memorial Union Terrace, a common area of bicycle, pedestrian and motor vehicle conflict. Study results will be used to improve facilities in the area, and site improvements were included in the five-year capital budget.



Automated bike counters: As of summer 2019, Transportation Services has purchased new equipment to count bicyclists and pedestrians on shared-use paths and select intersections. Data will be used to gauge trends in the use of bike facilities across campus, and to justify improvements that fill the last couple of missing gaps in the campus bicycle transportation network.



Upgraded bicycle crossing at Highland Avenue: A call button and flashing signal setup increased the safety and usability of the Campus Drive bicycle-pedestrian path by allowing bicyclists and pedestrians to stop motor vehicle traffic and cross the intersection.



15,605 bike parking stalls (over 2,500 more stalls than motor vehicle stalls).



Ten "air and repair" stations located throughout campus.



The University Bicycle Resource Center, for those interested in performing tune-ups to their own bicycles and attending free, monthly events held during the academic year.



Football bicycle parking corral: Free supervised parking for home football games in partnership with the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin.



“We are very proud of what UW–Madison has achieved in order to upgrade from gold to platinum level,” said Patrick Kass, director of UW Transportation Services. “A strong bicycling infrastructure encourages positive health and environmental choices and is essential to helping reduce motor vehicle traffic and demand for parking. We look forward to continuing to support and improve campus bicycle amenities as part of our Commuter Solutions program.”

The Bicycle Friendly University program started in 2011; UW–Madison was recognized in 2011 at the silver level and upgraded to gold in 2015.