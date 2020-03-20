UW-Madison medical students celebrate graduation tradition virtually

The 2020 graduating class of UW-Madison medical students found a way to take part in a cherished tradition virtually.

On Friday, 161 student participated in 'Match Day," which is when medical students find out where they will go for their residencies.

"Amid all of the chaos, 159 residency programs are definitely going to receive some really great news today," said one student, Mel Ricker.

Typically, all the students get together and share their future plans, but with the coronavirus outbreak, they decided against it. Video chatting allowed them all to take part. Each student got an email at the same time notifying them of where they will go next.