UW-Madison on quest to cure "COVID toes" in children

UW-Madison researchers are now trying to figure why some children suffer from a condition called "COVID toes."

In a release, UW Health said on Wednesday that dermatologists at the university and elsewhere have seen an uptick in red to purple bruise-like blisters and bumps on otherwise healthy children.

Some doctors thought that there could be a link to the painful condition and COVID-19, coining the phrase "COVID toes."

The issue could also be connected to a rare skin condition called "chilblains." That condition results in a higher protein that helps kill viral infections, according to the UW.

“At UW Health, all of the children with COVID toes have been healthy and lacked both current and previous symptoms of COVID-19. We want to better understand how their immune system may have been able to combat the virus," said Dr Lisa Arkin, assistant professor of dermatology and pediatrics at the UW's School of Medicine and Public Health.

During the study, researchers will collect samples from a number of participants, including blood, saliva, and archived tissue from previous procedures.

“Our approach is unique, instead of studying the sickest patients we aim to study those that stayed relatively healthy, once we figure that out we can use this science to treat the sickest most vulnerable patients,” said Dr. Beth Drolet, chair of dermatology at the UW's School of Medicine and Public Health. “We have leading experts in dermatology, immunology, rheumatology, genetics and virology all working together to get answers as fast as we can.”

To learn more about how to participate in this research study, call (608) 287-2640 or (608) 287-2006 or email clinicaltrials@dermatology.wisc.edu.

