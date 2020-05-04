UW-Madison professor reflects on virtually learning and online finals

Sunday, May 3 through Saturday, May 9 is finals weeks for University of Wisconsin-Madison students.

Sunday, May 3 through Saturday, May 9 is finals weeks for University of Wisconsin-Madison students. NBC15 News checks in with a UW-Madison professor to discuss how virtually learning went over the last two months of the semester.

NBC15 News checked in with UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics, Kathleen Bartzen Culver two months after virtual lectures and assignments began.

When asked to describe the online-only experience in one word, Culver replied, “Interesting.”

Even though other UW-Madison colleagues may not agree with her, Culver said she considers her class a success this semester.

Culver said she was able to record and post lectures for students who may live out-of-state and in different time zones. Culver also mentioned that she held virtual office hours.

“I surveyed my students and I said ‘you’ve had half a semester in person and half a semester online, and if you took this class next spring, how would you want it to be?’ And 100% of them said ‘in person,’” Culver said.

This week Culver’s class has a final semester project due.

UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone told NBC15 News that a professor’s criteria for a final exam grade can either be a project or a test, but it has to be submitted virtually.

When asked about plans for classes in the fall, McGlone said there is a planning group looking at a few options. One of those requires students to come back to campus, like normal, and attend classes in person. Another is similar to the last two months and requires online-only learning. The third is a mixture of the two.

McGlone expects the committee to make a decision by the end of July.

A mass UW-Madison graduation on Saturday with be held virtually at 12 p.m.