UW Madison professor shares body positivity message after twerking with Lizzo

You don't need a DNA test to know that UW Madison professor Dr. Sami Schalk is 100% that ... chick... that twerked with Lizzo. The video of Schalk dancing on stage has been seen by more than 23,000 people on Twitter.

Schalk is a Gender and Women’s Studies professor during the day, and a twerk master at night. In all seriousness, Schalk says that dancing has been an outlet for her and Lizzo is her inspiration.

"So, I think Lizzo's message isn't just for fat black woman. I think it is for all of us to resist the messages that we get that we are wrong for the bodies that we have, for the ways that we look, for the people that we like. She says that we should be our authentic selves," Schalk explained.

