UW-Madison releases enrollment numbers for fall of 2019

The University of Wisconsin-Madison welcomed 7,550 freshmen as part of the Class of 2023.

In a press release by University Communications, officials said the students were selected from a record 43,921 applicants, up three percent over last year. Last year's freshman class was made up of 6,862 students.

In 2015, the university pledged that all upcoming freshman classes would include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents. This year's class has 3,797 Wisconsin residents from 71 of the state's 72 counties.

"We are the state's flagship university, and as such, the makeup of our freshman class reflects both our appeal to home-state students and our vow to attract and enroll as many of these high-achieving students as we can," said Steve Hahn, vice provost for enrollment management. 'This is a robust and well-prepared class of Wisconsinites, and we're thrilled to welcome these students to campus."

This year, UW-Madison also welcomed 848 Bucky's Tuition Promise freshmen to campus. Bucky's Tuition Promise, now in its second year, covers full tuition for residents whose families make less than the state median income.

University officials said about one in five new Wisconsin resident students on campus this fall is receiving free tuition either through Bucky's Tuition Promise or Badger Promise.

"We're seeing a very high demand for a UW-Madison education from students across the state, nation, and globe," said Provost Karl Scholz. "Our promise to these talented and creative students is a world-class experience at a top-ranked public institution that remains one of the best values in the country."

Officials also said the freshman class includes 825 underrepresented students of color, defined as domestic students who identify as African-American, Hispanic/Latino(a), American Indian or Southeast Asian-American. This number is up 10 percent from last year.

Total enrollment for fall 2019 at UW-Madison grew to 45,319, up from 44,411 last year. The campus welcomed 889 new transfer students.

According to the university, the enrollment numbers come from the university's official census, taken each semester on the 10th day of classes.