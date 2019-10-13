UW-Madison releases new homecoming video after controversy

The University of Wisconsin released a new homecoming video on Saturday.

This comes after many students called the initial video, which has since been deleted, non-inclusive for only showing white students on campus.

"At UW-Madison, we learn lessons inside and outside of the classroom," the recording stated. "We learned a lesson about what happens when some community members are forgotten."

The new video features students of many different backgrounds and expresses the variety of career paths they wish to take after their time at UW-Madison.

At the end of the video, students gathered to shout "We are U-W".