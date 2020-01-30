UW-Madison sponsored student travel to China is prohibited due to virus outbreak

A UW-Madison provost is halting all university-sponsored student travel to China based on the coronavirus outbreak.

Provost Karl Scholz is encouraging the campus community to not go to China for any non-essential travel during the spring semester.

Read the full letter here.

The Department of State and the CDC raised the travel advisory levels for all of China on Jan. 27. The recommend citizen to reconsider travel to the mainland and not travel to Hubei province and Wuhan.

The UW-Madison international travel policy prohibits all university-sponsored travel to China based on the advisory. It applies to all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. University employees who need to travel will need to discuss travel with their supervisor.

Campus updates on the coronavirus can be found here.

