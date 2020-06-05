UW-Madison student interviews NAACP president on NBC's "Meet the Press"

A UW-Madison student got the chance of a lifetime when she interviewed NAACP President Derrick Johnson on NBC's "Meet the Press" Thursday.

Tamia Fowlkes, a junior, talked with the NAACP president about the protests against police brutality across the U.S. [You can watch their interview on Youtube by clicking here.]

“I interviewed a few weeks ago, and then they let me know that I would be doing this week’s episode and it’s super exciting,” Fowlkes said of NBC, according to the UW-Madison.

The five-part series invites college students to interview people and talk about important issues.

Fowlkes, who is from Milwaukee, attended the event with students from Princeton University and the University of Florida.

“It was a super cool experience just because they very much approached it in a professional way,” Fowlkes said.

During the interview, Fowlkes asked NAACP President Johnson: “With your #WeAreDoneDying hashtag being set to mobilize and encourage people to demand change and action in policing and governing, I was wondering what the significance was for you in deciding to end it on Nov. 3 (the day of the presidential election)? And how will you continue that work after Nov. 3?”

Johnson replied: “Nov. 3 is only a juncture in the advocacy for public policy... Without Nov. 3, we cannot put the people in the seats, who are decision makers, the policy makers necessary to implement the policy priorities that we have laid out, so that we can as a community, as a nation, stop dying. We are done dying.”

Outside of participating in national news shows, Fowlkes is an intern with the Big Ten Voting Challenge, serves as a Student Council representative and member of the Legislative Affairs Committee for the Associated Students of Madison and writes for Bell Magazine.