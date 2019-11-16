UW-Madison students and senior residents support Movember Foundation

Members of UW-Madison's Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity had some fun Saturday afternoon with residents at The Jefferson, a senior living community.

The students and seniors played a game of "bean bag baseball" together and joined residents for lunch.

"What was really neat was to see how both the young students as well as the "elderly" residents were able to cheer each other on," said Curt Grinde, a resident at Jefferson.

The goal was to form relationships between seniors and college students and also to raise money for the Movember Foundation, a charity that works to improve men's health, tackling issues like prostate and testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

Holiday Retirement, which runs The Jefferson, will donate to the Movember Foundation in the name of the winning "bean bag baseball" team.