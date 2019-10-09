UW-Madison suspends fraternity after it served alcohol at event

The UW-Madison has suspended a fraternity after it violated school rules by serving alcohol at an event.

In a release Wednesday, the university said Sigma Chi fraternity, located at 221 Langdon St., has been suspended from all university activities until Jan. 21 next year, or until the chapter elects a new executive board.

The university says Sigma Chi was prohibited from serving alcohol at events, but that the frat did it anyway, violating the Student Organization Code of Conduct.

The decision was delivered to the chapter Wednesday, and it has the right to appeal the decision.

According to Sigma Chi International Fraternity President Steven Schuyler:

” “Sigma Chi Fraternity has concerns about the reports we have received about the behavior alleged to have occurred at our chapter at the University of Wisconsin–Madison… We have temporarily suspended the chapter earlier this week while we investigate and we support the school administration’s decision to also issue a suspension. We look forward to working with the school and our undergraduate brothers to ensure that our chapter and members represent the high values of Sigma Chi and of University of Wisconsin–Madison.”