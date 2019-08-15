UW-Madison takes title of most Instagrammed College Campus in Wisconsin

After taking home the top spot on the Princeton Review's "Lots of Beer" list, as well as coming in number one on Sports Illustrated's "College Football's Greatest College Towns" list, UW-Madison is also taking home another title, this one, for social media.

All Homes Connections released its first annual report on "The Most Instagrammed College Campuses in America," and UW took home the top spot for the state.

Data analysts reviewed schools with more than 7,000 enrolled full-time students back in fall of 2017, and the hashtags that were most popular were analyzed for each school considered.

The most popular hashtag used for UW was #uwmadison, which featured in 140,767 Instagram posts. That made UW-Madison the most instagrammed school in Wisconsin.

The most popular hashtag of all the colleges was the University of Alabama's #rolltide