UW-Madison to raise minimum wage for workers to $15 an hour

The UW-Madison will raise the minimum wage to $15 for the university’s hourly employees, according to a release Friday. The raise will be effective in the spring of 2020.

The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Tony Evers proposed raising the minimum wage for state government employees to $15 an hour.

Right now, the minimum wage in Wisconsin is $7.25 an hour, the required minimum by federal law.

The university says the higher wage will help the school compete for workers in a “tight labor market.”

“The increase in our minimum wage is a key part of our strategy for helping the university recruit and retain high-quality workers,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a release.

“Employees who will benefit from this increase make important contributions to our teaching, research and outreach missions,” Blank says.

The university says the higher wage will mostly affect workers in custodial, animal care and food-service positions. It will not affect temporary or student employees, the school says.

Meanwhile, a two-percent increase in wages for the university’s faculty and staff will go into effect January 2020 as a result of the 2019-21 state pay plan, pending approval by state lawmakers.

The governor’s plan, released Friday, calls for raising all permanent state workers' minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2 percent across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards.

Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.

According to Evers' administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.

