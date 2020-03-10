UW-Madison urges students to reconsider leaving Dane Co. for Spring Break

As the number of cases of people with the coronavirus continues to grow in and outside the United States, UW – Madison is cautioning students about their Spring Break plans.

“We strongly advise you to reconsider non-essential personal or business travel away from Dane County,” wrote Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a letter to students and staff. “You may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning to Madison, and/or the requirement to self-isolate upon your return, all of which could significantly impact your professional and personal obligations at great individual expense.”

Blank sent the letter Monday and said the university is also canceling and suspending all university-sponsored travel to countries impacted by COVID-19 for the next 30 days. It also includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips.

READ UW-MADISON COVID-19 UPDATES HERE.

If there are any changes to campus classes or events, Blank says updates will be on the campus-wide email, social media, and the university’s web pages.

Read the full letter below:

