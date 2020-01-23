UW-Madison will be first U.S. college to send alerts in multiple language

Emergency messages sent to UW-Madison community members will soon come in six different languages, a first for any college campus in the country, according to police.

The UW-Madison Police Department announced the changes to the campus alerts, called WiscAlerts, on Thursday.

They will send two WiscAlerts in most cases. The first will give general information about the emergency in English. The second alert will have a link to a message translated in five other languages, including: Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, and Nepali.

Click here for an example of a translated message.

UWPD will be testing the alerts on Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.

People can sign up for WiscAlerts by clicking here.

