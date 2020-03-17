UW Madison will not resume in-person classes this semester

The University of Wisconsin Madison students will not be returning to the classroom this semester.

On Tuesday, university officials announced that ban on in-person teaching will extend through the rest of the academic year, including for final exams.

They are also asking all students who went somewhere over Spring Break "to carefully consider whether they need to return to Madison" or if they will be able to complete their studies from home.

The University plans to follow up with students with guidance about how they will complete their classwork for the rest of the year.

"I share the disappointment of students and employees who were anticipating Terrace chairs, sunny days on Bascom and all of the events that make spring special at UW-Madison," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "This is not the semester that any of us wanted."

Students who are still in residence halls and cannot return home will be allowed to stay and limited dining services will be available to them.