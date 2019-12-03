UW-Madison worker dies from injuries while working on campus

A UW-Madison worker has died from injuries while working on campus, the university announced Tuesday.

Roberto Vergara fell while leaving a building and hit his head on the sidewalk, in the 200 block of Bernard Court on Nov. 30.

The university says a fellow worker called 911 and Vergara was brought to the hospital. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on Dec. 2.

"We are all saddened to learn that Roberto passed away. We are keeping his family, friends and campus colleagues in our thoughts during this difficult time," says David Darling, associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management, in the release.

Vergara worked in custodial services for the university since 2009.

The university is conducting an investigation into the incident, with help from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

