UW Marching Band honors veterans during halftime show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The UW Marching Band paid tribute to the United States Armed Forces.
The band formed an anchor, plane, ship and eagle, according to UW Madison's Instagram page.
Shout out to the @badgerband for their halftime show for Veterans Day. Well done! @UWMadison @WisAlumni @BadgerFootball @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/qVAkavRESH— Ryan Wubben (@MedFlightDoc) November 9, 2019