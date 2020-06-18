UW Memorial Union Terrace to reopen Monday - with COVID-19 restrictions

Madison’s largest outdoor restaurant is getting ready to reopen. The Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace will open on Monday, June 22, with some important restrictions as it deals with the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are beginning a thoughtful, phased reopening that includes a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing, cashless operations and other safety and health measures,” associate vice chancellor for student affairs and Wisconsin Union director Mark Guthier said.

As it starts to reopen, the Terrace will limit its capacity to 25 percent of normal. UW-Madison students, staff and faculty, Wisconsin Union members, Wisconsin Alumni Assn. members, and active duty U.S. service members can make 1 ½ hour reservations for the dining area for free, while other guests can buy a one-day pass for $5. At least one person will have to have an ID or pass for a reservation.

It will be open every day, weather permitting, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable while food and beverage orders can be done through GrubHub. All meals will be delivered to diners. Reservations start at 9 a.m. for the day of the visit and last 90 minutes.

Tables will be set up at least six feet apart and diners are being asked not to move them and to follow all other social distancing beast practices. The Terrace is implementing other restrictions as well, including removing self-serve areas, requiring employees to wear gloves and masks, setting up hand sanitizing stations, not permitting outside food or beverage, cleaning between reservations.

The Terrace management plans to work with campus leadership to help determine when it can enter the next phase of its reopening plan.

“We look forward to welcoming more guests back ideally later this summer,” Guthier added.

