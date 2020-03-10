UW-Milwaukee extends spring break, plans to move most classes online

As the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee awaits the results of a coronavirus test for one of its employees, school officials extended its spring break by an extra week – with bigger changes expected when school resumes.

In a post on its website, Chancellor Mark Mone told faculty, staff, and students that break will run through March 29 “so that UWM can prepare to move the majority of its classes online following the extended spring break.”

“With the health and well-being of our campus communities being paramount, we are taking quick and decisive steps as a safeguard based on the rapidly changing environment in Wisconsin and worldwide,” he said.

UW-Madison is not affected by the change at this time. UW Director of News and Media Relations Meredith McGlone told NBC15 that, as of Tuesday afternoon, there are currently no changes to the length of spring break, but university officials plan to continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates if any changes develop.

UW-Milwaukee Worker Tested

The move comes after an employee was tested Monday for the COVID-19 virus at a Milwaukee hospital, Mone explained. He said the employee had been in contact with a person who had visited one of the countries on the CDC’s Level 3 Warning list, which cautions against non-essential travel to those regions.

Mone said the employee, whose name was not released, works in the UWM Foundation office, which is connected to the Cambridge Commons student housing facility, but is coming in at this time. The results of the test will not be known until the end of the week, Mone added, pointing out most of the tests in this state have come back negative.

Students of all three UW-Milwaukee campuses are asked to make their own arrangements for the extended break. Mone says students who live in University Housing should be receiving more details by the end of this week.

Classes Moving Online

In the letter, Mone indicated that most classes will move online after the break.

Provost Johannes Britz has turned to his deans and other campus leaders to come up with ways to get the majority of its classes out of the classroom and onto the web, Mone said.

He expects to be able to provide more information to faculty and students for how they will do it by the end of the week.

“This is a rapidly changing health issue and we will provide updates to our campus communities as quickly as possible when additional information becomes available,” he added.

New Travel Guidelines

UW-Milwaukee also changed its travel guidelines. They now include (direct from letter):