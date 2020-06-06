UW-Platteville goes virtual for youth camps

UW-Platteville is going virtual this year for youth summer camps amid the pandemic.

The UW-Platteville Continuing Education Institute is rolling out 11 virtual camps in place of its traditional offerings.

Staff will host a virtual open house on June 11 via Facebook for families to learn more about the programs. “Our virtual open house will be a great chance for any parent looking to engage their children in learning this summer to see what our programs can offer. They are going to be fun, creative and delivered in a safe online format,” said Rebecca Powell, Strategic and Program Manager.

The reimagined College for Kids and Middle School University will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, agriculture and math (STEAM). Other camps include creative writing, high school and college readiness courses, theatre, learning about horses with an eventual real-world horseback ride, and a world culture class.

Officials say the university has a rich history of online learning which has helped with the virtual transition. "One thing that we've learned is you can do face to face and online so a lot of our programs will be done both ways,” said Powell.

To attend the virtual open house Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m., pre-register by email at klimae@uwplatt.edu or set a reminder to join live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UWPlattevilleContinuingEducationInstitute. For more information on the programs, visit https://go.uwplatt.edu/youth-programs.

