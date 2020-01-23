UW-Platteville monitoring six students for deadly coronavirus

Health officials are monitoring six students at the University of Wisconsin's Platteville campus to ensure they are not carrying the coronavirus currently plaguing China, Milwaukee station WTMJ reports.

UW-Platteville's Director of Communications Paul Erickson told the NBC-affiliate that none of the students have shown any signs of the virus.

They started monitoring the students after they arrived from Wuhan, China.

So far, more than a dozen people have died from the virus since mid-December.