UW-Platteville monitoring six students for deadly coronavirus

Passengers wear masks as they arrive at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The government is closely monitoring arrival of passengers as a new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China has infected hundreds and caused deaths in that area. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By  | 
Posted:

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Health officials are monitoring six students at the University of Wisconsin's Platteville campus to ensure they are not carrying the coronavirus currently plaguing China, Milwaukee station WTMJ reports.

UW-Platteville's Director of Communications Paul Erickson told the NBC-affiliate that none of the students have shown any signs of the virus.

They started monitoring the students after they arrived from Wuhan, China.

So far, more than a dozen people have died from the virus since mid-December.

 