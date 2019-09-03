UW-Platteville officials to accompany Gov. Evers to Japan

Two UW-Platteville officials will be accompanying Governor Tony Evers on his first international trade mission to Japan.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields and Vice Chancellor for University Relations/Chief of Staff Rose Smyrski will be on the trip from Sept. 6-14.

They will be the only representatives of a UW System School among the 17 delegates.

“The opportunity to go on the trade mission with Gov. Evers is really important for UW-Platteville and for the State of Wisconsin,” said Shields. “Industry in Japan is making significant investments in Wisconsin. There is a foundry in Wisconsin that was purchased by a Japanese company and viewed UW-Platteville as a major source of work for them."

Shields said if Japanese companies are going to be making investments in this state, they will need engineers and other types of workers that could be trained at schools in the UW-Platteville and other schools in the UW System.

The Chancellor and Vice Chancellor will visit businesses, alumni groups, six secondary schools and higher education institutions.