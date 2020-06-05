UW-Platteville releases furlough plan for 2020-21 school year

UW-Platteville has released new details about its 2020-2021 furlough plan for employees.

Chancellor Dennis J. Shields announced in a release Friday that the furlough plan is divided between three phases: consecutive furlough, temporary work reduction furlough and intermittent furlough.

The intermittent furlough program will be in effect July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. All faculty and staff are included in the unpaid intermittent furlough. Student employees, ad hoc employees and employees funded at least 50 percent through grants are not included, Shields explained.

Employees assigned to the consecutive day furlough and temporary work reduction furlough will have by then fulfilled their furlough obligations and will not be asked to take more furloughed days.

The consecutive furlough and temporary work reduction furloughs were put into effect last May.

Employees hired between July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 will be assigned a pro-rated amount of intermittent furlough days based on their FTE and date of hire.

The amount of intermittent furlough days will be assigned based on the following criteria, according to Chancellor Shields:

Salary Tier: Furlough Days Furlough Days for

< $50,000 for 9-month Staff: 12-month Staff:

> $50,000 6 days 8 days

9 days 12 days

Shields says that senior leadership will be taking a 6.5 percent temporary salary reduction for the fiscal year, equivalent to 16.9 furlough days. The Chancellor will take a further 10 percent salary reduction, equivalent to 26 furlough days.

According to Shields:



I recognize that this is a stressful and challenging time for all of you, and it is a lot to ask our campus community to participate in a furlough program. I am confident that these efforts, along with increased budget planning and reduction activities to create a sustainable budget model will ensure that we are able to provide an affordable and accessible education for generations to come.



Head to the university's website to learn more.

The announcement comes after Shields said on June 3 that in-person classes will resume at the university this fall.

