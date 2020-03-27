UW-Platteville student creates online community support network

A University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior created an online support network for Platteville residents who need help during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Kayla Golden first found out the university extended spring break, she said she needed something to do, and felt a strong desire to help in some way. Within five days, Golden created the Platteville-area Mutual Aid and Collective Care Network.

"I wanted to figure out how I could help mitigate this in any way," Golden said in a UW-Platteville press release Friday. "My idea started because I was listening to podcasts, and people were discussing ways to help out. Getting involved in a mutual aid organization in the community, or setting one up if it didn't already exist, was one of the ideas."

Golden said she found out Platteville didn't have a network yet, so she decided to set one up herself. She spent two days researching similar networks in other cities for ideas and best practices, and started building her website the next day.

On the website, residents can use a form to request support -- such as help picking up groceries or prescriptions -- a sign up for volunteers, and a mechanism for creating pods and identifying a pod point person.

"Pods" are clusters of neighbors who can check in on each other via phone or email. A pod point person is in charge of checking in on their pod and communicating with other pod point people in the city.

"The pods are important because we need to be able to reach those people who are isolated and might not have access to social media or the internet," Golden said. "I want to encourage people to reach out to their neighbors, but while being careful to practice social distancing."

Golden said she has flier templates that can be used to put on neighbors' doors to organize a pod. After recently distributing some of these fliers herself, Golden already received contact neighbors who were thankful to join her pod.

With the website live less than a week, UW-Plateville said Golden already received one request for assistance, 20 volunteers and four other people willing to serve as pod point people.

City council members, local church leaders, Southwest Health representatives, and the Platteville Senior Center and PEAK Program are helping Golden publicize the network. Several volunteers agreed to help with the overall coordination of the network when the volume of requests increase and classes resume for Golden.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Platteville-area Mutual Aid and Collective Care Network.