UW-Platteville student researches removal of toxic chemicals from water

When Riley Sasse learned about a research project surrounding heavy metals and water, he was already hooked.

“I just instantly wanted to be a part of it,” Sasse said.

The UW-Platteville Junior spent three months in the lab experimenting with chemicals like lead and trying to remove them from water.

He says there is research into this topic but it’s limited.

“We’re technically able to remove some heavy metals but it’s not nearly where we want it to be,” said Sasse.

Part of his experiments surrounded sulfur functionality.

“It’s an idea of adding a sulfur group to this frame in order to make it better at filtering lead and any other heavy metals out of the water,” Sasse explained.

He says the work they are doing is small but could hopefully be more effective on a large scale in the future.

“We could make it into a large column and then pass water through that and collect the water at the bottom where the metals stay trapped in the column,” Sasse said. “Then the column could hopefully be cleaned and reused.”

Sasse is one of several students who participated in UW Platteville Undergraduate Scholars Program, where the students received funding to researching a certain topic.

UW-Platteville Chemistry Professor Dr. Mohammad Rabbani says he enjoyed working alongside Sasse.

“What Riley is doing is a great way to make the material and use the materials for a very interesting and important topic that is solving the problem with water purification,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani said the samples were sent to Northwestern University to be tested. They will hear back on the results in the coming weeks and plan to continue the research later this fall semester.

