UW-Platteville suspends in-person classes for the rest of the semester

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced Thursday that it will suspend in-person classes for the rest of the Spring semester and find alternate ways to conduct the courses for these remaining weeks.

An updated schedule has been released as well:



March 13-29: Extended Spring Break

Extended Spring Break March 30-April 9: Classes in alternative delivery

Classes in alternative delivery April 10-13: April BreakApril 14-May 22: Classes in alternative delivery

UW-Platteville’s Communications Director Paul Erickson acknowledged the changes will create new issues for students, including how they can access buildings, how it will affect their financial aid, and how they may be able to get refunds on housing and dining, and said the university officials will be releasing information on this at a later time.

They are also deciding what can be done about commencement services and expect to release their plans on Monday.

As always, we thank you for your patience during these unprecedented events,” Erickson said.

