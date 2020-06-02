UW-Platteville waives application fees June 5-15

The UW-Platteville is completely waiving application fees from June 5-15, after discounting the fees earlier this spring.

Fees will be waived at both the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus and the UW-Platteville Richland campus.

Meanwhile, both campuses are offering virtual tours, admission counseling and other online-based events on their website.

“Any student can start or continue their education through our two branch campuses,” Assistant Provost for Branch Campus Operations, Michael Compton, said in a release Tuesday.

“We are proud to be affordable access points for UW-Platteville and other UW System schools, and are very glad to offer this free application period to make it even easier for students to take the next step and stay on their path, especially during this challenging time," according to Compton.

