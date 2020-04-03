UW Police make homicide arrest

The University of Wisconsin Police Department arrested a man Thursday night in connection with a killing, but have yet to release any details about his arrest.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s inmate log, Khari Sanford was taken into custody by campus police shortly after 10 p.m. and booked into the jail early Friday morning.

He was booked on a single count of first-degree intentional homicide and is awaiting his first court appearance.

A UWPD spokesperson would not confirm whom Sanford is accused of killing.

NBC15 News is continuing to follow up on his arrest and will provide more information when details become available.

The department has been investigating the death of a UW professor and her husband, who were found early Tuesday morning at the Arboretum by a passing jogger. The professor, Dr. Beth Potter, 52, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Robin Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner Office’s ruled their deaths homicides, and listed their cause of death as homicidal-related trauma.

