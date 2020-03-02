UW-Stevens Point chancellor Bernie Patterson will retire in December

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson says he'll retire at the end of the year.

Patterson announced Monday that he'll step down in December.

Patterson has served as chancellor at the school since July 2010.

He drew intense criticism from faculty and students in 2018 after administrators proposed eliminating 13 programs to help cope with a $4.5 million deficit.

Opponents complained Patterson's staff expanded enrollment and over-hired instead of planning for a leaner future.

Patterson said at the time that his administration was leading the school through necessary changes. The administration ultimately scrapped the proposal.

UW System President Ray Cross said in a release that “Over the past decade and in a time of considerable challenges, Bernie has shown an unwavering commitment to UW-Stevens Point’s core mission of helping students succeed. It is highlighted by his leadership of UW-Stevens Point’s first-ever comprehensive capital campaign, which raised $41.6 million in six years, exceeding its $30 million goal.”

Also in a release, UW System Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said that “Chancellor Patterson has been a strong advocate for UW-Stevens Point, leading record-breaking fundraising efforts and being relentless in efforts to bring stability in the face of enrollment challenges. We are pleased the new indicators show positive trends for UW-Stevens Point and believe the next leader will find UW-Stevens Point has a strong foundation and a bright future.”

