UW-Stevens Point puts employees on furlough to cut costs amid pandemic

UW-Stevens Point has decided to take cost-reducing steps, including putting employees on furlough, as the university struggles to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson said in a message to faculty and staff Wednesday that the university is expected to lose as much as $13.5 million through this August, forcing the school to cut costs where it can.

The university's decision comes several weeks after the UW System authorized employee furloughs as campuses grapple with the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout.

While the UW-Madison has not begun to furlough workers, UW Health announced on Tuesday it will start to cut workers' wages.

According to Chancellor Patterson, much of UW-Stevens Point's lost revenue comes from refunds for student housing and dining; salaries for workers; costs with sanitizing facilities; and investments in shifting classes online and canceling many campus activities and events.

“Our response has been swift and necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members. The cost of that response is significant, unbudgeted -- and necessary," Chancellor Patterson told university members.

“We are faced with difficult decisions to reduce costs,” he adds.

University workers will now have to make some sacrifices, according to the university.

Furloughs

The first phase affects areas of the university that are not providing services or generating revenue., according to UWSP.

Beginning in early May and continuing through the month, about 200 employees will be placed on consecutive-day furloughs.That amounts to about 15 percent of the university's workforce.

Those furloughed will remain employees of the university and will retain benefits, including health and life insurance, vacation, sick leave and retirement.

The university says furloughs will vary in length, and expects many consecutive-day furloughs to continue through August of this year.

Workforce-wide furloughs will be made in the coming weeks, the university says.

“These measures aim to spread the impact as equitably as possible, as compassionately as possible, while preserving our educational mission," Chancellor Patterson told faculty and staff.