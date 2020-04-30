UW System forms ‘Plan Ahead Team’ to prepare for fall semester

The University of Wisconsin System is preparing for the fall semester and will rely on medical criteria for in-person classes.

UW System President Ray Cross announced the formation of the ‘Plan Ahead Team’ on Thursday. They will be reviewing practices and criteria for in-person instruction.

“We are thinking through the many factors that will help us determine how we deliver essential academic instruction this fall and what services, activities, and experiences we can offer,” said Cross. “This team will help us know all of our choices in the months ahead so our decision this summer best protects our students and ensures we are delivering a quality education.”

Officials have begun scenario planning for academic planning, residence halls, dining operations, and athletics.

The UW System’s Emergency Operations Center will coordinate recommendations for fall operations while keeping student and employee health and safety at the forefront. They will use guidance from public health officials to form their decisions.

The UW System asked students to move out of residence halls in March and shifted to online classes.

Members of the ‘Plan Ahead Team’ include:

