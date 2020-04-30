UW System forms ‘Plan Ahead Team’ to prepare for fall semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The University of Wisconsin System is preparing for the fall semester and will rely on medical criteria for in-person classes.
UW System President Ray Cross announced the formation of the ‘Plan Ahead Team’ on Thursday. They will be reviewing practices and criteria for in-person instruction.
“We are thinking through the many factors that will help us determine how we deliver essential academic instruction this fall and what services, activities, and experiences we can offer,” said Cross. “This team will help us know all of our choices in the months ahead so our decision this summer best protects our students and ensures we are delivering a quality education.”
Officials have begun scenario planning for academic planning, residence halls, dining operations, and athletics.
The UW System’s Emergency Operations Center will coordinate recommendations for fall operations while keeping student and employee health and safety at the forefront. They will use guidance from public health officials to form their decisions.
The UW System asked students to move out of residence halls in March and shifted to online classes.
Members of the ‘Plan Ahead Team’ include:
- Bill Curtis, Team Facilitator, Emergency Management Director, UW-Madison
- Jonathan Patz, Professor and Director of the Global Health Institute, UW-Madison
- Valerie Peterson, Global Health Institute, UW-Madison
- Jonathan Temte, Associate Dean for Public Health and Community Engagement, School of Medicine and Public Health, UW-Madison
- Brian S. Yandell, Interim Director, American Family Insurance Data Science Institute, UW-Madison
- Amanda M. Simanek, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, UW-Milwaukee
- Pam Miller, Clinical Operations Manager, University Health Services, UW-Madison
- Jake Baggott, Associate Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of University Health Services, UW-Madison
- Michael Lackey, Emergency Management Services Coordinator, UW-Madison
- Josh Larson, Emergency Management Services Coordinator, UW-Madison
- Tim Slater, Emergency Management Services Coordinator, UW-Madison
- Ed Lawson, Emergency Management Services Coordinator, UW-Madison
- Corinna Neeb, Emergency Management Specialist, UW-Stevens Point
- Joseph Hallman, Chief of Police, UW-Platteville
- Joseph LeMire, Chief of Police, UW-Milwaukee
- Kari Sasso, Assistant Chief of Administration and Support, UW-Madison
- Laura Pedrick, Special Assistant to the Provost for Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director of UWM Online, UW-Milwaukee
- Jennifer Gruenewald, Director, International Student & Scholar Services, UW-Milwaukee
- Abby Meddaugh, Associate Dean of Students, UW-Milwaukee
- Kari Dawson, Associate Director for Business Administration, University Housing, UW-Milwaukee
- Brian Faust, Director of Residential Living, UW-Stevens Point
- Lori Voss, Director of Purchasing Services, UW-Madison
- Lori Welch, Environmental Health & Safety Coordinator, UW Oshkosh
- Peter Davis, Director of Facilities Management, UW-Platteville
- Todd Shechter, Chief Technology Officer, UW-Madison
- Dan Schumacher, Director of Athletics, UW-Eau Claire
- David Miller, Director of Human Resources, UW-Eau Claire
- Timothy Boehnen, Director of Risk Management, UW-Eau Claire
- Gary Bennett, Chief of Staff, UW System
- Jeff Buhrandt, Senior Director, State Relations, UW System
- Amy Spohn, Occupational Safety Manager, UW System