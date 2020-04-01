UW System launches new app to help students apply for classes

The UW System has launched a new app to help students apply for their classes next fall.

The EApp will provide reduced application fees, offer easier navigation and allow first-time undergraduate applicants to apply to more than one UW System school, according to a release from the UW System on Wednesday.

Starting Aug. 1, 2020, all prospective students, including new freshmen, transfer students, international students and non-traditional students, will be able to use the EApp.

Students will have to pay $25 to apply to each university except UW-Madison. That’s a reduction from the current cost of $50 for all universities except UW-Madison, which has a $60 application fee it will retain.

Look for updates on the app on the System's website.