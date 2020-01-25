UW System looks to double online enrollment

The UW System is hoping to double online enrollment by 2025, ahead of a predicted "enrollment cliff" in traditional on-campus students.

Aaron Brower, the executive director of UW's online program, called UW Extended Campus, said he wants to attract more adult students, and online courses offer the flexibility working adults need.

Stacie Reece is one student who benefited from that flexibility. Eleven years ago, Reece decided she needed a career change after a dozen years in the private sector.

"I was actually working at a local law firm," she said. "That was a job I had had for six year."

However, Reece's schedule did not leave much time for school.

"I was working full time, I was also the general manager of the local roller derby league and skating full time," she explained.

Then, Reece found UW Extended Campus, where she earned her bachelor's degree in sustainable management in 2013.

"The flexibility on location, time and pace was one of the many benefits of the program," Reece said, explaining that Extended Campus allowed her to work full time and take classes at night and on the weekends.

Reece now works as the Sustainability Program Coordinator for the City of Madison.

Brower said his mission is to increase enrollment in Extended Campus by attracting more students like Reece.

"We have about 5,000 right now, and we hope to double to about 10,000 over the next five or six years," he said.

A 2016 report by the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education predicted the number of high school graduates will drop 9 percent between 2026 and 2031.

As Brower explains, this will impact traditional on-campus college enrollment.

"The traditional student, 18 to 22 years old, going to school full time, will continue to shrink," he said.

However, Brower said while there might be fewer on-campus students, increasing the number of online students could help offset that.

Reece hopes expanding Extended Campus will help more people the same way it helped her.

"Offering more programs like the sustainable management program will help a lot of adults, returning adults, with like I said, career changes or finally getting back and getting that degree that they've always wanted," she explained.

The mission to double enrollment is just one goal of UW Extended Campus. Brower said he also wants to expand access to higher education for adults across Wisconsin.

UW Extended Campus currently offers 24 degree programs, but the UW System plans to add two new programs every year until 2025 to help double enrollment.