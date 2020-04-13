UW System makes applying this fall easier

The University of Wisconsin plans is making some big changes to its admissions process to make it easier to apply for high school seniors whose final semester was upset by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know this is a challenging time for our high school seniors,” UW System President Ray Cross said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that students who want to enroll in our universities this fall can enroll.”

Some of the changes include reducing the application fee, accepting unofficial high school transcripts, and not counting against hem changes in testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements.

The UW System is also expanding the resources available for prospective students at all 11 of its universities, noting that the ongoing pandemic and restrictions on schools has only increased the number of questions they have.

“We have always sought to provide students with the kind of support they want and need,” UW System associate vice president for student success Chris Navia, said. “Now more than ever we will be available to help.”

The latest admissions practices will be available on the UW HELP website. This is the list of changes made by the University so far: