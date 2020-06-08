Finalist for next UW System president faces gauntlet of interviews

The lone finalist for the University of Wisconsin System president's slot is set to undergo a grueling day of interviews.

University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen faces a full day of interviews Tuesday, starting with a meeting with UW's presidential search committee, then questions from campus stakeholders and finally an interview with the full Board of Regents.

Johnsen is the only finalist to replace outgoing President Ray Cross after all the other finalists withdrew from the running out of concerns if they were identified as finalists they would lose the ability to fight the coronavirus in their current positions.