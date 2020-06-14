UW System releases guidelines for reopening campuses in Fall

University of Wisconsin System officials are offering campuses guidelines for re-opening this fall.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the system released the guidelines Sunday.

They call for putting classes of more than 50 students online, having a plan if coronavirus cases spike, re-evaluating dorm and dining hall operations, use of masks and placing students who share classes together in dorms.

Individual chancellors will have the final say on what each campus does.

UW-Madison, the system's flagship school, expects to release its plan in the coming weeks.

