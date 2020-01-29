UW-Whitewater considers layoffs to offset enrollment decline

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials are considering layoffs as the school grapples with declining enrollment.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Chancellor Dwight Watson wrote in a campus-wide letter that the school will face $12 million in budget cuts over the next two fiscal years to make up for lost tuition revenue.

Watson wrote in his letter that the school will have to enact a combination of contract non-renewals, reduction in appointment times and layoffs. He said two-thirds of the cut will come out of academic affairs.

The university's enrollment has decreased 8% over the past three years.