UW-Whitewater to resume in-person classes this fall

UW-Whitewater says that it will be resuming in-person classing at its campuses in both Whitewater and Rock County this fall.

In a release, Whitewater Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said that the university's priority is to continue to educate students while also maintaining safe standards amid the pandemic.

"Exactly how that looks is still being established as we seek advice from faculty and staff on safety protocols, lowering classroom density, and self-protection. However, at this time, we plan to have our residence halls open, and teaching will resume in the classroom in modified and flexible ways," Watson said.

UW-Whitewater will hold a town hall meeting through Webex Events at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 to discuss this decision.

Head to the university's website to learn more.