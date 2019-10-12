UW alumni celebrate a homecoming win

Saturday’s football game kept the Wisconsin Badgers undefeated with a 6-0 record. It was an extra special 38-0 win against Michigan State, as Badgers past and present celebrated homecoming.

“It’s in my family. My mom graduated, got a Master’s Degree from Wisconsin. I’ve been born and raised in Dane County,” say a 1992 University of Wisconsin graduate.

NBC15’s Tim Elliott and photojournalist Curt Lenz toured the UW campus on Saturday, speaking to UW alumni about their alma mater.

“It’s fantastic. All around the world there’s UW alum and it’s like a family no matter where you are,” a 1993 graduate told NBC15 News crews.

While most of Madison’s campus was full of fans wearing red and white, a few Michigan State fans and alumni trickled in for the game.

“It’s a little intimidating, it’s a little overwhelming,” one Michigan State fan told Elliott. “You guys have been great, man. It’s a great place to come. I’ve never been to Madison before, and it’s a great place to come. I’m looking forward to a good game.”

Next week, the Badgers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m.

