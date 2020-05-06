UW announces plans for a virtual commencement this Saturday

The University of Wisconsin – Madison has released its plans for a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday. During the taped event nearly 8,500 graduates will receive their degrees.

According to UW’s announcement Wednesday, the taped event will be posted onto its website, at www.wisc.edu/commencement, at noon Saturday, May 9.

"The Class of 2020 has been resilient and adaptable, finishing their schooling in the midst of a global pandemic. I hope they will celebrate their accomplishments," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said.

University officials previously explained that all commencement activities this spring were called off because of the coronavirus outbreak. They expect to honor the graduates at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Saturday’s commencement will feature remarks from Chancellor Blank, as well as senior class officers Lauren Sorenson and Alyssa Birkeland. The keynote speaker is scheduled to be James Patterson, the creator of the Alex Cross and Women’s Murder Club series of novels. The University noted that Patterson has sold more than 400 million books and is considered the most successful author today of adult fiction.

After the University’s commencement ceremony is finished, the School of Business has scheduled its own salute to the Class of 2020, called the Business Badgers Light the Way Forward. They intend to paint Grainger Hall in red lights and congratulatory messages.

The light show will last from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Business School plans to share the event live on its Facebook page and UW’s website. People are also invited to check it out from their cars, but they will not be allowed to park and pedestrians are asked not to gather outside in groups.

