UW athletics expects to sell out rose bowl tickets

Rose Bowl tickets have been on sale since Monday, but they’re expected to sell out soon.

The Rose Bowl has allocated the University of Wisconsin Athletics Department with 22,000 tickets and employees say they’ve already sold 17,000.

The Alumni Association has sold out of its travel packages.

There are still ways to get to Pasadena to see the Badgers take on Oregon, even if you missed out on some of these offers.

“Fun Jet Vacations also has some packages still out there and available right now,” UW Athletics Director of Brand Strategy Patrick Herb said. “Also, there are five airports in the Los Angeles area, so there are a lot of ways to get there from the Madison, Chicago, Milwaukee [and] Rockford.”

The remaining tickets are $160 each.

There will also be some free, fun tailgating events in Pasadena and Los Angeles leading up to the Rose Bowl.

You can find your tickets and more information about the Rose Bowl experience at UWBowlCentral.com or TournamentOfRoses.com.