UW cancer researchers awarded more than $400,000 from “The Ride”

More than $400,000 was awarded to scholars and their labs for cancer research months after The Ride concluded in Southern Wisconsin.

The cycling event benefits cancer research and programs at UW-Madison.

The seven scholars receiving $407,389 were announced at the Wisconsin Hockey Face-Off Against Cancer game on Jan. 18 at the Kohl Center.

“It’s gratifying to see how invested the community is in our mission of advancing cancer research and to see consistent growth of this event in terms of dollars raised and the number of riders, donors, and volunteers,” says Dr. Deric Wheeler, Director of The Ride and Associate Professor of Human Oncology at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

The Ride's Scholar Class of 2019 include:





Anjon Audhya, PhD: Studying the regulation of integrins, proteins that play an important role in metastasis, with the goal of developing new targets for treating metastatic cancers.



Pamela Kreeger, PhD: Seeking potential targets for controlling metastasis in ovarian cancer.



Hau Le, MD, FACS: Developing a cold atmospheric plasma device capable of killing cancer cells during surgery.



Shigeki Miyamoto, PhD: Working toward developing a biomarker to predict response to treatment for multiple myeloma.



Susan Pitt, MD, MPHS, FACS: Studying how patients and their doctors make treatment decisions for thyroid cancer.



Nathan Sherer, PhD and Evie Carchman, MD, FACS: Studying the use of HIV drugs to prevent or treat HPV-associated cancers.



Xiaofei Zhang, MD, PhD: Studying the use of preoperative chemotherapy to improve treatment of pancreatic cancer.

“These efforts are having a real impact,” said Wheeler. “Funding from The Ride is enabling UW researchers to launch projects that might not have been possible otherwise. All these projects have the potential to lead to novel approaches in cancer therapy.”

The Ride in 2020 will be on Sept 27 at the American Family Insurance headquarters. Participants can choose between five routes, ranging from three miles to 102 miles.

Visit TheRideUW.org to learn more about the event and cancer research programs at UW-Madison.

