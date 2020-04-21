UW doctors and leadership get pay cut, hourly workers don't

UW Health’s executives and doctors will soon be getting a smaller paycheck – at least temporarily – but wages are going to stay the same for its hourly workers and no layoffs are coming at this time, the health system announced Tuesday.

A spokesperson for UW Health, Emily Kumlien, explained they avoided pay cuts for those employees to make sure everyone who’s treating COVID-19 patients were affected. She added that the health system will expand its flexing policy in response to work volume.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to UW Health’s bottom line, forcing the other salary cuts. According to its numbers, the health system expects to see $350-400 million in lost revenue between March 15 and June 30.

So far, Kumlien said they have had to postpone 5,800 surgeries and procedures and the number of patients staying at the hospital has been cut in half, from 600 to 300.

As a result, over the next two months, senior leaders will lose a fifth of their pay, while vice-presidents and doctors will receive 15 percent less, and other leaders face a 10 percent cut.

In addition, construction on the east campus will be delayed or paused.

