UW grad, TV personality shuts down body shamer

A UW-Madison graduate and former NBC15 intern went viral for shutting down a body shamer on Friday morning.

Elizabeth Ries, a co-host for Twin Cities Live in Minnesota, took to Facebook to share her experience of receiving an email from a hostile viewer. The Facebook post has more than 4,000 interactions and comments, along with more than 500 shares as it garners national attention.

A woman referred to as "Maggie" sent an objectifying email to Ries, insulting her physical appearance and choice of clothing. Ries shared the email to her Facebook account and gave a response to the unprompted criticism.

"I’m confident enough in myself (I am more than my body!) and my body (strong, healthy, beautiful and birthed two children!) to not let her venomous words change how I look at myself," Ries said in the post.

She added that the decided to speak out because she believes it is not okay to body shame people. Body shaming is defined as an action or practice of humiliating someone by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size.

"While I know that I will not spiral into depression, self harm or an eating disorder, countless studies show that fat shaming (especially of young girls) is DIRECTLY related to disordered eating. There is not a single study that shows that fat shaming leads to better health or fitness," Ries continued.

Ries said the issue is not limited to a viewer not being nice with her words, but similar comments can lead to serious illness or death of those they are directed at.

"If she has no problem saying it to me, who else is she saying it to? We must name it, call it out when we see it and shout from the rooftops that body shaming will not be tolerated," Ries said in the post.

Prior to working in Minnesota, Ries was a news anchor in Green Bay.