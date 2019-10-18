UW says racist sign posted outside Science Hall part of protest

The University of Wisconsin-Madison confirms they are investigating a racist sign found posted outside of Science Hall. The sign was discovered sometime early Friday morning and started making the rounds on social media.

UW says the signs "appear to be part of a protest calling attention to experiences of underrepresented students,"

The message was scrawled onto a page from "The Daily Cardinal" -- the student newspaper at UW. The message read: "UW 4 WHITES ONLY!" The sign was posted to the large "Science Hall" sign outside of the building.

The sign has been taken down. They are investigating the incident.

On Twitter, UW posted about the incident at 6:45 a.m. "UW stands against hate and racism," the tweet read. "We’re aware that, last night, a racist message was posted on a building sign outside Science Hall. We are removing this message and any others and

@UWMadisonPolice is investigating. We will provide more info later today."

Patrick J. Sims, UW's Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion posted on Facebook saying "the sign was apparently posted shortly after 2am this morning and we have been informed that it was part of a protest by students of color,"

