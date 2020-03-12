UW limiting access to WIAA boys basketball tournament

The WIAA boys' basketball tournament will go on as planned at the Kohl Center, however, the number of tickets allotted to each team headed to the WIAA boys' basketball tournament will be limited, the University of Wisconsin announced Thursday morning.

"With the health of student athletes and their families, spectators, and the greater community in mind, general admission tickets will not be available for the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament," the University said in a statement.

The number of tickets available will depend on the number of roster members on each team. UW did not say how many tickets will be available.

The tournament is slated to start on March 19 and continue through March 21.

UW is reminding fans that both the boys and girls' tournaments will be televised and more information is available on the WIAA website.

The move comes as fears over coronavirus rise and more large events are being canceled or access to them restricted.

The University also encouraged any non-essential travel and stay up to date on the latest information.

"All spectators should stay educated and use caution when considering travel," it said. "Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention."

UW has already changed its schedule for upcoming classes and plans to move most of its classes online through April 10 at the earliest.

