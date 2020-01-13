UW marching band spring concert tickets go on sale today

The UW-Madison marching band hopes to pack the Kohl Center in April for their 46th annual spring concert.

Last year, all three shows sold out as nearly 30,000 came to see the final spring concert directed by Mike Leckrone, the former UW-Madison band director for 50 years.

The spring concert is April 16-18 and the new band director Corey Pompey said he will keep some of Leckrone's traditions as playing some Badger fan favorites but new songs are on the set list.

Pompey shared the band will be playing songs by Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars that were played during halftime performances at the UW-Madison football games.

Tickets are $35 for the main floor, $25 for other seating and $15 for UW-Madison students. Special group rates are available with groups of eight or more paying $20 each in select sections for the Thursday, April 16 performance. On all three nights, school groups of 20 or more pay only $15 for the select section seating.

People can buy tickets starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13. To buy tickets click here.