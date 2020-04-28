UW now offering new cybersecurity, liberal arts degrees for 2020-21 school year

The University of Wisconsin is now offeringtwo new online degrees available at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

Students will now be able to major in the Associate program and the cybersecurity program.

The university says the 60-credit UW Associate of Arts and Sciences program provides students with a broad liberal arts background, and offers an online option that can lead to early graduations.

The 12-course Master of Science in Cybersecurity online program, meanwhile, is designed for working adults and features four tracks of study: digital forensics, cyber response, governance and leadership and security architecture.

“Adding the Associate and Cybersecurity degree programs expands our ability to meet the broad range of educational needs in Wisconsin and beyond,” said Aaron Brower, executive director of UW Extended Campus, in a release Tuesday.

“These two new programs take great advantage of the UW’s ability to offer high-quality education as a whole state system. They’re fantastic additions to the UW’s growing array of online programs," according to Brower.

The UW Extended Campus partners with all UW System campuses to offer online degrees and certificates.

All UW students are currently studying virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still unclear whether in-person classes will resume for the 2020-21 school year.